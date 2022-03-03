Disney announced they would not be releasing Pixar’s Turning Red in Russia, a move which kickstarted a wave of other production companies and major studios halting releases in Russia.

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Morbius starring Jared Leto will be halted in Russia, as Warner Bros. and Sony follow Disney’s lead.

The Batman was set to hit screens in Russia today (Wednesday, March 3).

Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, is one of the films that has its release halted amidst the conflict in Ukraine. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Yesterday, Paramount Pictures announced it would not release the forthcoming Sonic The Hedgehog sequel or the rom-com The Lost City in Russia, which stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Why are film studios halting the release of their films in Russia?

A WarnerMedia spokesperson said: “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia.

Countries around the world, as well as movie production studios such as Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount Pictures and Disney are taking a stand against Russia. (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

A Paramount statement said: “As we witness the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, we have decided to pause the theatrical release of our upcoming films in Russia, including The Lost City, and Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

"We stand by all those impacted by the humanitarian crisis across Ukraine, Russia, and our international markets and will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds.”

What action is being taken against Russia?

In condemnation of Russia’s action in Ukraine, countries around the world are imposing sanctions on Russia, targeting Russia’s banking system, state-controlled companies and powerful oligarchs.

Lots of companies have followed their government’s lead, with energy firms severing corporate ties and brands refusing to export their consumer goods to the invading country.

How can people in Sheffield help people in Ukraine?

Here in Sheffield, in a show of support for the people of Ukraine, Sheffield's Showroom Cinema has cancelled screenings of shows by the renowned Bolshoi Ballet.

Protests are being held around the world, including here in the Steel City, with hundreds braving the evening rain on Monday, February 28 to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the city’s residents have been busy organising donation drives and fundraising to send financial relief to those fleeing the Ukraine.

Estate agents, Evans Lee, has transformed its office on Oakbrook Road into a donation centre, with piles of supplies ready to be transported to the victims who have made it to Poland.