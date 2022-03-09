All this week until last orders on Sunday, every Thornbridge Brewery pub will donate 10 per cent of sales of Jaipur - which it has renamed ‘Help Ukraine’.

The Peak District company runs pubs in Sheffield including The Greytone, Stag’s Head, Hallamshire Huse and Cross Scythes.

It comes after Russia launched a brutal invasion which has seen more than one million people flee.

Simon Walkden, chief operating officer, said: “As a business, and as individuals, it's difficult to know what to do to help show support for the people of Ukraine at this devastating time for their nation and citizens.

“Until last orders this Sunday, every Thornbridge Brewery venue will be donating 10 per cent of the sale proceeds from our best selling beer, Jaipur.

“For this period, we have renamed it ‘Help Ukraine’ and have changed the pump clip from the usual orange to blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

“The thoughts of all of the staff in our brewery and taps businesses are with those who are enduring this horrendous war on their soil and we stand with them in solidarity.”

The move was well received by many on Linkedin.

Simon Smith, consultant commercial and civil litigation solicitor, said: ‘I was in the Coach and Horses in Dronfield last night. I would have normally had Brother Rabbit but couldn’t resist it - my mate and I had two Help Ukraines each!’

