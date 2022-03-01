The Bolshoi Ballet is a leading ballet company of Russia and is famous for elaborately staged productions of the classics and children’s ballets that preserve the traditions of 19th-century classical dance.

In announcing the news, the city centre venue described the move as a ‘small token of solidarity’ with the people of Ukraine, who are facing the onslaught by Russian troops since last week, leaving civilians dead and damaging infrastructures.

It said: “As you will have seen in the news lately, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has caused great concern across the world.

“With this in mind, and as a small token of solidarity with the people in Ukraine, Showroom Cinema will not be showing either of the scheduled Bolshoi Ballet films.

"These include Swan Lake on Sunday 6 March and The Pharaoh’s Daughter on Sunday 1 May. This decision has been made in line with advice from the films’ distributor, Trafalgar.

“We have already begun contacting those of you who had tickets for these showings and we are in the process of issuing full refunds.”

“If you wish to support people in Ukraine affected by this war, donations to The Red Cross can be made at donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal.”

It added: “Thank you for your understanding, the Showroom Cinema.”

Although the decision does not sit well with some fans, one person applauded the cinema for its kind gesture.

She wrote: “I can see why many people are angry or upset that you have done this but quite understand. We have to show that this situation is not acceptable in the Ukraine. #nowar”

Russia has faced additional blows on the sporting and cultural fronts, with Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic announcing they will boycott Russia's World Cup soccer qualifiers next month, and the Royal Opera House in London cancelling performances by Bolshoi Ballet.