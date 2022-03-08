Bakewell-based Thornbridge Brewery has renamed Jaipur as Help Ukraine, complete with the yellow and blue colours of the Ukranian flag.

The IPA will be available in the brewery’s pubs across Sheffield and Derbyshire – which includes The Bath Hotel in the city centre, The Greystones at Greystones and the Hallamshire House in Crookesmoor – until Sunday, March 13.

In addition, 10 per cent of every pint sold will go to the British Red Cross Appeal that is supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The brewery made the announcement on Twitter and said that they wanted to “show that we #standwithukraine.”

The move was praised by a number of Twitter users.