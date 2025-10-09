A developer has hit out after a huge yellow wall forced businesses to leave a famous Sheffield street.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ALB Group said two tenants had given notice because the structure on Fargate had made them “invisible” to passers-by.

The fence encircles a builders’ compound for the transformation of the former Clinton Cards site into a £14.4 million Event Central entertainment venue by Sheffield City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shops on Fargate have been left 'invisible' behind a yellow wall around a builders' compound, it is claimed | nw

Councillor Ben Miskell said regeneration “always involves a bit of temporary disruption,” but it was the right approach to “help build a more vibrant and welcoming city centre that we can all be proud of.”

Arran Bailey, managing director at ALB Group, which owns eight units in Fargate, said they had no warning the “monstrosity” was going to be erected.

Summer Code Ltd had vacated unit 18 after sales down 90 percent, he said. Another business had agreed terms on 16, but it was no longer interested in a unit “that cannot be seen,” he added.

The striking yellow structure juts half way across Fargate. | nw

The wall also obstructs the highly-anticipated SpudBros Express store, which is due to open in early October, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Marshall, director at property consultants FHP, said the units were “virtually unlettable.”

He said: “It is ludicrous that the hoarding completely obscures the frontages of these units making them invisible to passersby and completely cutting off footfall.

“We have been told the obstruction will remain for the next 60 weeks – in view of this, the current tenants have now given notice that they will move out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hoarding and compound were erected by contractor Willmott Dixon. It juts out halfway across the busy pedestrianised thoroughfare opposite Marks and Spencer.

A cutaway view of how the Event Central building on Fargate in Sheffield city centre could look (courtesy University Of Sheffield)

Boarding is expected to be in place for 12 months. It follows 18 months of disruption from the revamp of Fargate which blocked access to shop fronts and ended in spring.

Mr Bailey said: “We struggled to let our shops because of the previous disruption. We were offered no compensation, and we were still charged business rates for the empty units.”

ALB Group’s investment in eight units from 2-18 Fargate was done with the intention of supporting the ongoing transformation project underway in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm has converted the upper floors of its Fargate building into 58 apartments.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The compound at units 20–26 Fargate has been installed to enable work on our exciting Event Central project — a transformative development that will turn the building into a vibrant mixed-use space, complete with event facilities and high-quality offices.

“Once complete, it will boost footfall and benefit everyone, including local businesses.

“We recognise the temporary disruption to neighbouring units is unfortunate, and we’ve worked closely with the contractor to adjust the compound layout wherever possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Fargate’s public realm was substantially completed, we deliberately left an area outside Event Central unpaved to serve as the compound. Once the project is finished, this space will be fully paved and enhanced with seating and planting.

“It’s vital that Fargate remains a destination where people come to shop, relax and enjoy.

“I’m delighted that SpudBros will be opening soon — a great addition to our growing city centre offer. Regeneration always involves a bit of temporary disruption, but it’s absolutely the right approach to take as we build a more vibrant and welcoming city centre that we can all be proud of.

“We will continue to work with businesses and residents as the project progresses.”