Sheffield cafes: T4 cafe on famous street Fargate closes after a year as Costa, Chopstix and Spud Bros move in
A cafe on one of Sheffield’s most famous streets appears to have closed after a year.
T4 Tea For U on Fargate is closed with no sign of life.
The bubble tea shop held a grand opening in May last year.
It was the second bubble tea store on Fargate after Tiger Sugar opened adjacent to the former HSBC bank.
Tiger Sugar opened in November 2023 and closed a year later.
Fargate was once Sheffield’s premium retail street.
Spud Bros potatoes, Chopstix noodles and a Costa are coming soon.