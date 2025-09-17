A cafe on one of Sheffield’s most famous streets appears to have closed after a year.

T4 Tea For U on Fargate is closed with no sign of life.

The bubble tea shop held a grand opening in May last year.

T4 cafe appears to have closed on Fargate. | nw

It was the second bubble tea store on Fargate after Tiger Sugar opened adjacent to the former HSBC bank.

Tiger Sugar opened in November 2023 and closed a year later.

Fargate was once Sheffield’s premium retail street.

In recent years more food and drink businesses have opened including Burger King and Greggs.

Spud Bros potatoes, Chopstix noodles and a Costa are coming soon.