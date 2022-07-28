Lloyds on The Moor will close for the final time on November 9. A Lloyds at Intake is also closing, on November 3.

They are among 66 Lloyds Banking Group branches being axed as demand falls due to phone and app-based banking, accelerated by the pandemic.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closures will consist of 48 Lloyds and 18 Halifax branches and take place between October and February.

The group has already closed 48 branches this year.

Russell Galley, director of consumer relationships, said: “Our customers have more choice than ever in how they bank with us.

“As our customers do more online, visits to some branches have fallen by as much as 85 per cent over the last five years.

“Alongside our digital, online and telephone services, we’ll continue to invest in our branches, but they need to be in the right places, where they’re well-used.”