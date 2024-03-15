Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarket giant Aldi is looking for 95 warehouse workers at its growing Goldthorpe Regional Distribution Centre.

The German discounter needs 74 daytime workers and 21 to do night shifts. They will be part of a project to integrate new IT system.

It comes after the site took on 170 staff in the second half of last year.

Aldi says the new hires will get between £13.84 and £17.30 per hour.

Kelly Stokes, HR director, said they were the best-paying supermarket and offered "plenty of opportunity for progression, as well as training."

She added: “The new roles we are creating are completely unique to any other in the trade, and the successful individuals will be a part of an exciting turning point for the logistics industry.

“It’s essential that we look to the future and take our colleagues on this journey with us, because at Aldi, people are our purpose and we recognise the crucial role they play in making our business successful. We’re looking forward to meeting lots of potential future candidates.”