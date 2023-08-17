News you can trust since 1887
Aldi jobs Goldthorpe: Hundreds of jobs announced at supermarket's South Yorkshire warehouse

Aldi announces plans for 170 jobs in its warehouse in Goldthorpe between now and the end of the year.

By David Kessen
Published 17th Aug 2023, 05:30 BST

Hundreds of jobs are set to be created at a major supermarket chain's South Yorkshire warehouse.

Aldi has announced that it plans to bring in more than 170 people in its warehouse in Goldthorpe, near Barnsley, between now and the end of the year.

Both full and part time staff will be recruited says Aldi, with wages on offer of up to £17.24 per hour.

It comes a month after the company announced it was looking for over 450 staff in Yorkshire – including store assistant and store manager positions, and it forms part of a nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Log onto www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/warehouse-transport to apply.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and attract new shoppers, we need even more amazing colleagues at our distribution sites to make everything possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, being a part of the Aldi team means a great working environment. With it being an exciting time for the business there are also real opportunities to progress.”

In 2013, Aldi said it is planned to create around 400 jobs at the regional base in Goldthorpe, South Yorkshire, when it announced its plans to open the centre in 2015.

The new site incorporates a distribution centre and regional offices, and the regional distribution centre at Goldthorpe provides a hub for Aldi's portfolio of stores across South and West Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire.

