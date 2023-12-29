Barnsley: Newlands Developments submits plan for huge warehouses set to create thousands of jobs
It would create 'high quality and skilled jobs in the logistics sector'
Thousands of jobs could be created if a major development in South Yorkshire is given the green light.
Newlands Developments has submitted plans for a 211-acre site for warehouses and offices to the south of the Dearne Valley Parkway off the A635 in Goldthorpe, Barnsley. It is adjacent to an existing Aldi distribution centre on the edge of the town.
The firm says it could create up to 3,282 full-time equivalent jobs and pump £166.1m into the economy.
Four development plots over 2.2m sq ft are proposed and it has been estimated 1,249 construction jobs would be supported per month as well as 1,585 indirect roles.
A planning statement submitted as part of the application said: "The proposed development will generate significant employment opportunities offering high quality and skilled jobs in the logistics sector which would contribute to rebalancing the local economy."
Newlands Developments held a public consultation on the plans earlier this year.