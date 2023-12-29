It would create 'high quality and skilled jobs in the logistics sector'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of jobs could be created if a major development in South Yorkshire is given the green light.

Newlands Developments has submitted plans for a 211-acre site for warehouses and offices to the south of the Dearne Valley Parkway off the A635 in Goldthorpe, Barnsley. It is adjacent to an existing Aldi distribution centre on the edge of the town.

Newlands Developments has submitted plans for a 211-acre site for warehouses and offices to the south of the Dearne Valley Parkway off the A635 in Goldthorpe, Barnsley.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm says it could create up to 3,282 full-time equivalent jobs and pump £166.1m into the economy.

Four development plots over 2.2m sq ft are proposed and it has been estimated 1,249 construction jobs would be supported per month as well as 1,585 indirect roles.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said: "The proposed development will generate significant employment opportunities offering high quality and skilled jobs in the logistics sector which would contribute to rebalancing the local economy."