A mosque has been ordered to tear down an extension built without permission.

An application to build a rear extension onto 703 Abbeydale Road was sent to Sheffield City Council on June 24.

The building is used as a mosque and madressa (religious teaching school), with the new extension set to function as an entranceway.

Plans included demolishing a timber canopy on the first floor of the property - which previously covered the door and led to a set of stairs to the building’s rear - so that a new, larger metal structure with windows could be built.

The council are enforcing action on a property in Sheffield after construction on a rear extension began before permission was granted. | Google / Jamia AL-Furqaan

Based on documents provided at the time, construction had not started when the proposals were submitted.

However, before a decision was made on whether to grant permission for this new extension, work began.

During a site visit by a council officer on August 8, work had already commenced, with a report claiming that this involved ‘the removal of the canopy and the erection of the frame of the first floor extension’.

The officer’s report goes on to say that while ‘the proposed extension is considered to be noticeably at odds with the original host building’, which is made of red brick, they do note that it would not be visible from Abbeydale Road and that the area already features a mix of materials.

“While the proposal is not considered to result in significant visual harm, its overall scale and depth are excessive,” the report continues.

“The extension would create an unduly oppressive environment, leading to a substantial loss of direct light overshadowing, and a tunnel-like outlook (overdominance) particularly affecting the residents above no. 701 Abbeydale Road.

“This impact is considered materially harmful to residential amenity.”

On August 19, the council refused to grant permission for the extension, citing the officer’s concerns and saying that owners failed to work with the planning authority to create an adequate proposal.

The council's decision notice reads: “Despite the Local Planning Authority wishing to work with the applicant in a positive and proactive manner, based on seeking solutions to problems arising in relation to dealing with a planning application, this application was submitted without the applicant having entered into pre-application discussions about the planning policy and guidance that applies to the proposal and has shown disregard for those policy requirements.

“The Local Planning Authority had no alternative, therefore, but to refuse consent.

“We would welcome pre-application discussions on an alternative scheme.”

Enforcement action to remove the first floor structure has been secured, however owners have 28 days to submit an appeal to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.