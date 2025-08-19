Decision allows Stocksbridge town centre regeneration scheme to go ahead despite legal issues

An image of what the Stocksbridge 519 library and community hub on Manchester Road will look like. Picture supplied by Sheffield City Council

A decision aimed at ensuring that building of a new library and community hub in Stocksbridge won’t be delayed by legal issues has been taken by Sheffield councillors.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee yesterday (August 18) agreed to appropriate the land on Manchester Road for planning purposes. This covers an area that has been acquired from third parties for the 519 Library and Community Hub project, which forms a major part of regeneration plans for Stocksbridge.

The regeneration scheme, using £24.1m of government Town Deals funding, is being overseen by the Stocksbridge Town Deal Board, with support from the council.

A report to the committee said: “The ‘Town Deal’ money for Stocksbridge is being used to re-set the economic trajectory for Stocksbridge, build on the many opportunities that the town presents and create a productive, prosperous and healthy future for local people.”

It said the decision was needed because legal claims have come forward from owners of neighbouring land. They say that the project, which already has planning permission, affects their legal right to light.

Councillors heard that someone making a right to light claim could take out an injunction to stop building work, which is about to start.

The land appropriation decision, described as “a last resort”, would prevent this happening because the development is judged “likely to promote the social, economic or environmental wellbeing of its area”.

Compensation

Landowners who can prove that their rights of light have been affected are entitled to compensation and the council is discussing this with those who may be adversely affected.

The discussion briefly went into private session because councillors asked questions related to a part of the agenda that was restricted from public and press view. This contained details of the legal claims being brought against the project.

The town deals money is also being used to improve the look of the main shopping area, as well as providing better footpaths and a skatepark at Oxley Park and ground and pitch upgrades at Stocksbridge Park Steels FC and Stocksbridge Rugby Club. A new circular bus service has been introduced to better link the town centre with Fox Valley Shopping Centre.