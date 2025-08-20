Decisions on conversion of public footpaths into shared footpath and cycle track in Sheffield deferred

A decision on changes to three public footpaths in Sheffield has been delayed as councillors want more information.

The members of the committee were discussing the plans to convert three public footpaths – two in Darnall and one in Broomhall – on Tuesday (August 19), but came to the conclusion that more information was needed before making a decision.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the first of the three proposals was to extend a 2.5m wide public footpath to a 3.5 and 4.5m wide shared footpath/cycle track linking Wilfrid Road and Shirland Lane in the Darnall area of Sheffield – the additional land, required to enable widening, is in the ownership of the council.

However, at the planning meeting, Cllr Laura Moynahan from the Labour Party said she couldn’t make a decision because she didn’t have the information she required on “the wider implications” to the area.

Following a vote, councillors decided to defer this item.

Next, the members were about to discuss the proposal that would convert the public footpath, linking Staniforth Road and Watkin Close in the Darnall area once more. The plan included a new cycle track to serve as a connection to a wider route which was proposed to serve the Darnall area to connect Attercliffe the Lower Don, the City Centre and Meadowhall.

However, this was deferred very quickly as Cllr Moynahan argued this footpath had connection to the other footpath in Darnall.

The members agreed.

The third, and last, item was the proposal that would convert the public footpath, linking Exeter Drive and Moore Street, to a shared footpath/cycle track.

This proposal was also deferred to another meeting.