The Belfry Beighton: Decision made over 'noisy' television in beer garden
The Belfry on Eckington Road, Beighton, wants to install a big screen on the patio with several speakers.
But residents have objected over fears of noise and anti-social behaviour.
One said they already hear ‘foul language and loud voices’ which ‘often made it impossible to sit in our own garden, so anything that increases the number of people outside the pub will only add to this’.
Now planning officials at Sheffield City Council have decided the issue in favour of the pub - but with strict conditions.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
A report states noise ‘cannot be controlled by a simple on/off button’.
It adds: “This is considered to be a reasonable approach that allows the business to expand and modify whilst also protecting the amenities and living conditions of nearby residents.”