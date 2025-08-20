The Belfry Beighton: Decision made over 'noisy' television in beer garden

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 20th Aug 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Council officials have responded after a sports pub applied for permission for a 65inch television to be installed in the beer garden after neighbours said it would be too noisy.

The Belfry on Eckington Road, Beighton, wants to install a big screen on the patio with several speakers.

But residents have objected over fears of noise and anti-social behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Residents objected to outdoor television plans at The Belfry over noise and anti-social behaviour.placeholder image
Residents objected to outdoor television plans at The Belfry over noise and anti-social behaviour. | Google

One said they already hear ‘foul language and loud voices’ which ‘often made it impossible to sit in our own garden, so anything that increases the number of people outside the pub will only add to this’.

Now planning officials at Sheffield City Council have decided the issue in favour of the pub - but with strict conditions.

The beer garden at The Belfry in Beighton, where bosses want to install a television.placeholder image
The beer garden at The Belfry in Beighton, where bosses want to install a television. | Google

Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

They have said it can only be used between 11am and 9pm during the week and until 10pm at weekends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report states noise ‘cannot be controlled by a simple on/off button’.

It adds: “This is considered to be a reasonable approach that allows the business to expand and modify whilst also protecting the amenities and living conditions of nearby residents.”

Related topics:The BelfrySheffieldGreene KingRestaurantCommunity
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice