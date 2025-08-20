Council officials have responded after a sports pub applied for permission for a 65inch television to be installed in the beer garden after neighbours said it would be too noisy.

The Belfry on Eckington Road, Beighton, wants to install a big screen on the patio with several speakers.

But residents have objected over fears of noise and anti-social behaviour.

Residents objected to outdoor television plans at The Belfry over noise and anti-social behaviour. | Google

One said they already hear ‘foul language and loud voices’ which ‘often made it impossible to sit in our own garden, so anything that increases the number of people outside the pub will only add to this’.

Now planning officials at Sheffield City Council have decided the issue in favour of the pub - but with strict conditions.

The beer garden at The Belfry in Beighton, where bosses want to install a television. | Google

They have said it can only be used between 11am and 9pm during the week and until 10pm at weekends.

A report states noise ‘cannot be controlled by a simple on/off button’.

It adds: “This is considered to be a reasonable approach that allows the business to expand and modify whilst also protecting the amenities and living conditions of nearby residents.”