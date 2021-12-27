Manor Operatic Society, which involves Sheffielders from all walks of life, weren’t able to put on their Christmas 2020 show at Sheffield City Hall when venues were closed during lockdown.

The first time the cast were able to get together in the rehearsal room was back in September and the curtain finally went up on the show today, Monday (December 27).

There will have been a few heart-stopping moments waiting to see if more Covid restrictions were going to stop the fun again.

In the meantime many Sheffielders will feel their Christmas has been made that much more enjoyable by the chance to laugh at daft jokes, sing along with the tunes, shout, boo and hiss and throw some dough at the actors once more.