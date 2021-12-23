Once upon a time, Sheffield city centre would have been packed with shoppers bustling their way through their Christmas lists. We asked on Facebook and Twitter which Sheffield shops you miss.
Redgate’s beloved toy store of course topped the list, along with Cole Brothers, Woolworths, Sugg Sports, BHS, the big Co-ops, Debenham’s… Take a look back at our pictures here.
1. Redgates ruled
A model railway at Redgates, a toy store so beloved of generations of Sheffield children that there's a plaque to remember it on the building that replaced it at the top of The Moor/Furnival Gate
Photo: Submitted
2. Attercliffe favourite
When Attercliffe was a thriving shopping area of Sheffield in its own right, Banners department store was the jewel in the crown. it would have been really busy at Christmas. People remember the wooden escalators, the tube system used to send money around the store and the little coins you could only spend in Banners.
Photo: JPI
3. Sporting heritage
Sugg Sport on Pinstone Street, Sheffield was an old-fashioned sports shop and anyone shopping for sporty Christmas gifts would have headed there at one time. Frank Howe Sugg, a well-known Victorian cricketer and footballer, and his brother Walter Sugg, also a great cricketer, set up the family business. Sadly, Sugg Sport closed its 11 branches in 2000.
Photo: JPI
4. Smart move
Sexy Rexy's clothes shop on Pinstone Street was one of the places to head in Sheffield city centre if you were a man about town in the 1970s and wanted to impress everyone on your big Christmas night out! Two models posing outside here were showing off the latest fashions.
Photo: JPI