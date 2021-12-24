Sheffield Theatres, which runs the city’s Crucible and Lyceum theatres, has already had to cope with extended closures over various lockdowns which forced the cancellation of all its festive shows last Christmas.

Audiences have been thrilled to return to the Lyceum to watch popular Dame Damian Williams and his co-stars in action in the pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

The same was true at the neighbouring Crucible, which has two festive shows, musical She Loves Me on the main stage, and children’s story The Pixie and the Pudding in its Studio space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Damian Williams and Ben Thornton on stage in Sleeping Beauty at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

The Star reported that only a minority of theatre-goers had decided not to go to the pantomime because of fears of catching the Omicron virus.

The same was true of the city’s Manor Operatic Society, who stated that they had received ‘positive feedback’ from people who ‘couldn’t wait’ for this year’s pantomime, Snow White.

A spokeswoman for Sheffield Theatres said: “It has been wonderful to welcome audiences for our three fantastic shows offering a whole heap of festive cheer over the last few weeks.

Alex Young in Christmas musical She Loves Me at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

“It has been a really challenging time for everyone and we are doing everything we can to continue to offer our audiences a much-needed respite from the current challenges.

“All the way through we’ve followed Government advice and industry-wide protocols and we’ll continue to do, adapting our plans with the latest guidance.

“If the Government advice changes, then we will have to react and alter our plans – but until that point we continue doing what we do best – and giving Sheffield the best Christmas we can.

“Thank you to our audiences that have stuck with us throughout this time and we wish everyone a very Happy Christmas.”

Snow White is at Sheffield City Hall from December 27 to January 9. Tickets: www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk