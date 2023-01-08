A host of new films and TV shows which were shot in Sheffield are set to hit our screens this year.

The most eagerly anticipated is probably the TV reboot of classic 90s comedy The Full Monty, reuniting the original cast, writer and director as we catch up on the protagonists’ fortunes 25 years after they bared all to make ends meet. It was filmed at locations around Sheffield and Manchester and is due to be released on Disney+ later this year.

Another big film shot in Sheffield to watch out for this year is The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, a big screen adaptation of Rachel Joyce’s best-selling novel, for which the author has also written the screenplay. Starring Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton, and directed by Hettie Macdonald, of Normal People fame, it is currently in post-production and is set for release in 2023, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) website.

Those are the two biggest projects out of 20 which were shot at least partially in Sheffield, according to IMDb, and are due for release. Others include: Keeping the British End Up! (VII), a documentary which ‘explores the history and heritage of the British sexploitation film’; The Black Wolf, an action film about a Bosnian asylum seeker living on a council estate in England; Detectives of Noir York, a TV movie about two ‘terribly trained detectives’ in New York City during the 1940s who get caught up in a ‘nightmare case’; and Forearm Smash, a comedy about wrestling.

Filming for The Full Monty TV series, due to be released on Disney+ in 2023, taking place in Sheffield

There were rumours last year that a production crew pictured at Sheffield’s Park Hill flats complex could be filming the new Netflix series Bodies: Know You Are Loved, starring Stephen Graham, but this is not listed on IMDb as having been shot in the city. A film crew was also spotted at an old foundry in Sheffield latest year, where they were said to be filming a new three-part drama for the BBC, but again this does not appear to be listed on IMDb under the Sheffield projects. Filming for a new series of Gladiators is also set to take place at Utilita Sheffield Arena later this year, though this is another project not listed in the Sheffield section of IMDb.

Below is the full list of films and TV shows which were filmed in Sheffield and are due for release, according to IMDB.

Keeping the British End Up! – Documentary | Post-production

The State of the Stage – Documentary | Filming

Andy Bevan shared this photo showing filming taking place on Harleston Street in Burngreave, Sheffield. It was rumoured to be for a new BBC drama but this was never confirmed by the BBC.

The Black Wolf – Feature | Action, Thriller | Announced

Hidden – Short | Drama | Post-production

Brutalism – 90 min | Documentary | Announced

World 42 – Thriller | Post-production

Detectives of Noir York – (TV Movie) 100 min | Action, Comedy, Crime | Filming

Lost Diagnosis – Crime, Drama, Mystery | Post-production

Pain – 15 min | Documentary, Short | Announced

In My Head, She Said – Documentary | Announced

Brian – Short, Comedy, Horror | Announced

The Last Day – Short, Fantasy | Post-production

Co2mos – Drama | Announced

The Bronze Abstraction – Mystery | Post-production

AI Bernard – Short, Comedy | Announced

The Death of Four Seasons: Spring 77 – Short, Horror | Filming

Forearm Smash – 94 min | Comedy | Pre-production

Zombie Insurance (Video) – Horror | Announced

The Full Monty (2023– ) – Comedy, Drama | Filming

