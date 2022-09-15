An image was shared with The Star showing a camera crew and light rigging on site at Park Hill last night (September 15).

Early enquiries suggest the team were on site filming ‘Bodies: Know You Are Loved’ – an upcoming graphic novel adaption by Netflix.

The production has been filming since July this year in several Yorkshire towns, including Rotherham, Grimsby, Hull and Leeds.

The story is a crime thrilled adaption of Si Spencer’s graphic novel of the same name, and follows the stories of four detectives investigating the same murder in four different eras of time – the 1890s, the 1940s, the 2010 and the post-apocalyptic 2050s – uncovering a conspiracy of spanning 150 years.

In June, Hull’s Old Town was reportedly once again made up to film scenes set in 1940s London.

What era Sheffield’s Park Hill could be used for is up for debate – but, hopefully, not the post-apocalypse.

Set for release in 2023, Peaky Blinder’s Stephen Graham is reportedly cast as as “the central character to the show”, but not as one of the four detectives, who are played by Unorthodox’s Shira Haas, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd from The Queen’s Gambit, Amaka Okafor from The Sandman, and Kyle Soller, best known for Anna Karenina.

The eight-part series is produced by Will Gould and Frith Tipladys' Pursuit of Love producer Moonage Pictures. It has been created by No Offence and Torchwood writer Paul Tomalin.