The Full Monty, When Saturday Comes and Doctor Who - famous movies and TV shows filmed in Sheffield

From Netflix dramas to BBC documentaries and Doctor Who, Sheffield is proving an increasingly popular location for film and TV makers.
The city’s combination of gritty industrial heritage, the romantic landscape of the Peak District and atmospheric brutalist architecture like the iconic Park Hill flats have long made it an attractive option for film crews.
But how many of these settings do you recognise from films and TV dramas in which Sheffield has played a starring role over the years?
1. Boxing gym
Paddy Considine's moving boxing drama about a middleweight boxing champion who suffers a devastating brain injury while defending his title was filmed largely in Sheffield. Considine trained to look the part at Brendan Ingle’s legendary gym in Wincobank but the gym scenes were shot at De Hood on the Manor (pictured)
Photo: Marie Caley
2. Four Lions
This 2010 dark comedy, directed by Chris Morris, followed a group of young men living in Sheffield and their inept efforts at terrorism. Scenes were shot at locations across Sheffield, including Meersbrook Park (pictured), The Wicker, The Moor and a terrace near the Tinsley Viaduct
Photo: Marie Caley
3. Among Giants
The Full Monty writer Simon Beaufoy also gave us this film, starring Pete Postlethwaite, about electricity pylon painters working in and around Sheffield. Gleadless Valley, Heavygate Road in Crookes, Burbage Moor and the former Vine Inn on Cemetery Road (pictured) all feature
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. The Full Monty
The most famous and highest grossing film to come out of Sheffield, about an enterprising group of unemployed steelworkers who take up stripping to make ends meet, was shot at locations across the city. The jobcentre on West Street, Parkwood Springs and the canal in Attercliffe all featured, along with Shiregreen Club (pictured), where the final scene was filmed before a real audience. Sadly the former working men's club is now closed and its owners applied unsuccessfully earlier this year to demolish the building so it could be replaced with housing
Photo: Steve Ellis