The Full Monty, When Saturday Comes and Doctor Who - famous movies and TV shows filmed in Sheffield

4. The Full Monty

The most famous and highest grossing film to come out of Sheffield, about an enterprising group of unemployed steelworkers who take up stripping to make ends meet, was shot at locations across the city. The jobcentre on West Street, Parkwood Springs and the canal in Attercliffe all featured, along with Shiregreen Club (pictured), where the final scene was filmed before a real audience. Sadly the former working men's club is now closed and its owners applied unsuccessfully earlier this year to demolish the building so it could be replaced with housing

Photo: Steve Ellis