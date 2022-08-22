Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And twenty five years later, the film is getting a sequel produced by Disney+.

And to add to the excitement, the new series is currently being filmed in and around Sheffield, so it’s likely that some of the same locations from the original film will pop up again.

So without further ado, here is everything you need to know about The Full Monty coming soon:-

What will be the plot for The Full Monty?

Not much is known about the specifics of the plot, but Simon Beaufoy, the mastermind behind the first film, will be writing the plot.

But it is known that the series will be made up of eight episodes.

When will The Full Monty be available to watch?

Though there is no official release date scheduled for the series, news broke out that filming began on March 28 this year for the sequel.

The show is also part of a roster of Disney Plus local productions set to be released by 2024.

Who will star in The Full Monty cast?

The original cast will be making a return to play their own characters.

So you can expect the main cast with Robert Carlyle, Hugo Speer, Steve Huison, and Mark Addy making a return in the sequel

Is there a Trailer for the Full Monty?

There’s no trailer as of yet but fans are bound to expect a teaser to be released in a few months time as the filming proceeds.

Until then, you can watch The Full Monty movie on Disney Plus now to get your fix.

Where are the filming locations of The Full Monty in Sheffield?