Andy Bevan shared a photo of the film crew on Harleston Street in Burngreave, where he said they were filming at the site of a recently-closed foundry. He told how they had been there all day on Wednesday and remained at the location on Thursday morning.

It is not known what they are filming, though some people have said they’ve been told it is a new three-part drama for the BBC. The Star has contacted the BBC and the company PKE Lighting, which had a truck parked outside, but we have yet to receive a response.

Other people suggested the crew could be shooting scenes for The Full Monty TV series which is being made, but it is understood filming has wrapped for the Disney+ reboot of the classic film due to hit screens next year.

Andy Bevan shared this photo showing filming taking place on Harleston Street in Burngreave, Sheffield