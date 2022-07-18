The Full Monty film crew will descend on Hunter House Road in Hunters Bar later this month as filming for the new eight-part Disney+ TV reboot continues.

Filming for the TV series is due to take place there on Monday, July 25, from 9am to 6.30pm, residents have been informed.

Hunter House Road in Hunters Bar, Sheffield, appeared in the first episode of series 11 of Doctor Who, in which Jodie Whittaker makes her bow as the first female Doctor. Filming for The Full Monty Disney+ TV series is scheduled to take place there

Hunter House Road is probably most famous to people from outside the city for its brief appearance on Doctor Who episode The Woman Who Fell To Earth, which was the opening episode of series 11 and saw fans introduced to the first female Doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

It is the scene of a parking dispute in that episode, involving the police officer Yasmin Khan, who becomes the Doctor’s latest companion.

Hunter House Road is one of Sheffield’s steepest roads, a category in which there is stiff competition, and its scenic views make it a popular filming location.

It regularly appears on news bulletins, most recently in a segment about the cost of living crisis, and in 2010 it featured in the BBC project A Symphony for Yorkshire, which was an attempt to capture the spirit of the historic county in music, lyrics and moving footage.

Perhaps less impressively, it once featured in a Direct Line advert in which cash is thrown down to people standing on the street.