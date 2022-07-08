Speer, who played Guy in the hit 1997 film, was one of the returning cast members for the eight-part TV series, which is being filmed in Sheffield and Manchester and is expected to hit screens in 2023.

He was due to reunite with the other favourites from the film for the new show, which will catch up with them 25 years after the plucky gang of jobless steelworkers famously revealed all to make ends meet.

Robert Carlyle, seen here during filming at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre, is one of the returning cast members for the Disney+ TV spin-off series of The Full Monty, but there are a number of new faces too (pic: Reece Freeman)

Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Tom Wilkinson, Lesley Sharp, Wim Snape, Paul Barber, Steve Huison and Tom Wilkinson are all reprising their roles but there are a number of new faces too.

Ex-Coronation Street star Bruce Jones, who played Les Battersby in the soap, is known to be involved, as is another former Corrie actor, Tupele Dorgu, who was seen during filming in Gleadless Valley in May.

The IMDb website also lists several other additions.

They include John Hollingworth, as James Warner, whose TV credits include roles in The Queen’s Gambit, Doc Martin and Gentleman Jack.

Phillip Rhys Chaudhary, who has appeared on TV shows including Survivors and 24, will play Dilip Amagee in the new series.

Lisa Allen, who has had small parts in Waterloo Road and DCI Banks, will play Kath.

Former Hollyoaks actor Joe Standerline is listed as ‘funeral director’, suggesting the new series will be tinged with sadness, and Paul Candelent, who appeared in Ted Lasso, plays a detective.

Talitha Wing, whose credits include Alex Rider and Military Wives, is also understood to be involved.

Chris Tummings, who appeared in 90s comedy Desmond’s and more recently in crime film The Bezonians, revealed earlier this week that he was due to begin filming for The Full Monty TV series, in which he will play Moses in three episodes.