Letters have been sent to residents informing them filming is scheduled to take place outside Thourogoods convenience store, at the corner of City Road and Granville Road, in Manor, on Tuesday, July 19.

It states that the film crew will only be on site for around three hours that day, between 1pm and 4pm, before heading to the next location.

The shop featured briefly in the 1997 film, with Gerald seen buying a newspaper advertising the stripping gig before heading downhill towards Sheffield city centre.

Thorougoods convenience store on City Road, Sheffield, featured in the hit 1997 comedy The Full Monty and is due to appear in the Disney+ TV spin-off being made 25 years later (pic: Google)

It is the latest filming location for the eight-part series, which is expected to air in early 2023.

Filming has previously taken place at sites around Sheffield, including Gleadless Valley Parish Church, Meadowhall, and the former Norton Aerodrome.

A new photo shared with The Star by Dylan Davies shows filming taking place recently at the top of Parkwood Springs, where residents reported seeing a fire being built, with a coffin visible, and said filming had continued into the early hours of the morning.

Dylan Davies shared this photo of filming for The Full Monty Disney+ TV series taking place at the top of Parkwood Springs, where residents reported seeing a fire being built, with a coffin visible, and said filming had continued into the early hours of the morning

The letter sent to residents by Little Island Productions states that the technical trucks will be spread over Ingram Road, City Road and Essex Road to minimise disruption, but it invites people to get in touch with any concerns or questions.

It adds: “Location filming cannot work without the ongoing support of residents and for this we are indebted to you. We will always do our upmost to be respectful and mitigate any inconveniences.”

It is not known whether the production and release of the TV reboot is likely to be delayed by the decision to sack Hugo Speer following allegations of inappropriate conduct, which the actor, who was set to reprise his role as Guy, has denied.

It is understood some scenes have had to be reshot because he has been dropped.

A Disney+ spokesman said: “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production. As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect."