Some of the popular filming locations of The Full Monty you can visit

Crookes Cemetery, one of many popular filming places in 'The Full Monty'. This scene in the film was shot at Crookes Cemetery as Lomper plays his bugle as the lads show their support

The Full Monty was a smash-hit internationally and became one of Britain’s best-loved comedy films, helping to put Sheffield on the map worldwide.

It told the story of six men earning a living by stripping in the Steel City and as the film was shot in many locations in Sheffield, you are still able to see recognisable buildings and places.

Disney+ is getting ready to screen an eight-part series which reunites The Full Monty cast 25 years after the Sheffield-based comedy became a smash hit.

Camera crews and lighting rigs have taken over streets in the Sheffield neighbourhood for filming of the series and residents in the area are in with a chance of seeing cast members like Robert Carlyle, Paul Barber, Hugo Speer, Mark Addy, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson this week.

Undefined: readMore