Some of the popular filming locations of The Full Monty you can visit

The Full Monty was a smash-hit internationally and became one of Britain’s best-loved comedy films, helping to put Sheffield on the map worldwide.
It told the story of six men earning a living by stripping in the Steel City and as the film was shot in many locations in Sheffield, you are still able to see recognisable buildings and places.
Disney+ is getting ready to screen an eight-part series which reunites The Full Monty cast 25 years after the Sheffield-based comedy became a smash hit.
Camera crews and lighting rigs have taken over streets in the Sheffield neighbourhood for filming of the series and residents in the area are in with a chance of seeing cast members like Robert Carlyle, Paul Barber, Hugo Speer, Mark Addy, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson this week.