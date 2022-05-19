Film screws shot their final scenes on Spotswood Close today for the upcoming revival series of The Full Monty on Disney+.

It was, of course, all for an action shot for the upcoming revival series of The Full Monty currently being shot in Sheffield.

The staged attack marks the end of the film crew’s four day shoot on Spotswood Close this week.

Ex Corrie actress Tupele Dorgu at the new Full Monty with Disney+ being filmed at Gleadless Valley in Sheffield, May 18 2022. See SWNS story SWLEfilming

Production staff took over Gleadless Valley Parish Church for a nighttime shot on Monday and draped a blackout curtain over a resident’s house on Tuesday to film interior shots.

In their final scenes today (Thursday, May 19), a young actress marched down the hill to Spotswood Place and took a skateboard to a van’s windscreen, before swearing at the driver and walking away.

Several residents gathered off camera to watch the shoot unfold over the course of 90 minutes.

One woman said: “It’s very labour intensive. They keep doing take after take while waiting for things like the clouds to be just right.

"That young lady is very good, though.”

Photos taken on the street on Wednesday showed former Coronation Street actress Tupele Dorgu in costume in a dressing gown as she walked on set.

The house is reportedly the set for “a major character” in the series, rumoured to be the tearaway daughter of Robert Carlyle’s character Gaz.

Shooting for the upcoming eight-part series produced by Disney+ will reportedly take 20 weeks under the watch of Little Island Productions, and it should be released in early 2023.

The film crew for Little Island Productions filter out some of the glaring sun overhead for the upcoming shot.

The series will reunite The Full Monty cast 25 years after the Sheffield-based comedy became a box office smash hit.

The 1997 film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash.

The week of filming in Gleadless comes after shooting took place in Manchester in early May.

Makers of the spin-off TV series, announced in March, said it will follow the original characters as they ‘navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors’.