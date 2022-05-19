It was, of course, all for an action shot for the upcoming revival series of The Full Monty currently being shot in Sheffield.
The staged attack marks the end of the film crew’s four day shoot on Spotswood Close this week.
Production staff took over Gleadless Valley Parish Church for a nighttime shot on Monday and draped a blackout curtain over a resident’s house on Tuesday to film interior shots.
In their final scenes today (Thursday, May 19), a young actress marched down the hill to Spotswood Place and took a skateboard to a van’s windscreen, before swearing at the driver and walking away.
Several residents gathered off camera to watch the shoot unfold over the course of 90 minutes.
One woman said: “It’s very labour intensive. They keep doing take after take while waiting for things like the clouds to be just right.
"That young lady is very good, though.”
Photos taken on the street on Wednesday showed former Coronation Street actress Tupele Dorgu in costume in a dressing gown as she walked on set.
The house is reportedly the set for “a major character” in the series, rumoured to be the tearaway daughter of Robert Carlyle’s character Gaz.
Shooting for the upcoming eight-part series produced by Disney+ will reportedly take 20 weeks under the watch of Little Island Productions, and it should be released in early 2023.