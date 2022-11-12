The stars of the original hit film have reunited to make the Disney+ TV series which was filmed around Sheffield earlier this year and is scheduled to hit our screens in 2023. They are being joined by some fresh faces, as we get to catch up with their much-loved characters 25 years on – including young Aiden Cook.

Articulate Drama School & Casting Agency described how Aiden had ‘an incredible five months' filming for the new show, having only had his first speaking role towards the end of last year in All Creatures Great and Small, in which he plays Billy Dalby.

"To go from that to a leading role with amazing scenes and dialogue, is just fantastic,” added the drama school in a blog post on its website. “He also had a few ADR sessions in the recording studio to put the finishing touches on the series. We’re so proud of him – his character is so loveable and adorable, and we can’t wait for him to melt your hearts on screen when the series comes out.”

Filming for The Full Monty Disney+ TV series in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield. Aiden Cook, aged 11, who is not pictured here, is among the new stars of the show

The IMDB website has Aiden at the top of its list of cast members, saying his character Twiglet appears in eight episodes. Articulate said it wasn’t able to comment further at this stage or to share a photo of the youngster.

Former Sheffield schoolboy Wim Snape, who played Gary’s son Nathan in the 1997 film, is among the actors reprising their roles for the eagerly awaited TV reboot. Robert Carlyle is also returning as Gary, Mark Addy is back as his best friend Dave, and Tom Wilkinson, Lesley Sharp, Paul Barber and Steve Huison are also all returning. Hugo Speer was due to appear but he was dropped following claims of inappropriate conduct, which he has denied. New additions to the cast include former Coronation Street stars Bruce Jones and Tupele Dorgu.

The original film’s screenwriter Simon Beaufoy and its producer Uberto Pasolini have also reunited to make the comedy drama series, with Mr Beaufoy saying when the new series was announced that everyone involved was ‘chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again’ to ‘see what life in Sheffield is like 25 years on’.

