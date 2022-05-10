Robert Carlyle, who is reprising his role as Gary, can be seen wearing a Sheffield United shirt and looking very different to how he did in 1997, when the celebrated film was released.

Paul Barber, who plays Horse, can be seen whizzing around in a mobility scooter decorated with the green, yellow and black of the Jamaican flag.

Hugo Speer, Tom Wilkinson and Steve Huison are among the other returning cast members pictured in these first shots of scenes being filmed in Manchester, where the action appears to be centred around The Big Baps Cafe.

Undefined: readMore

The spin-off TV series, announced in March, will pick up the action 25 years after the heartwarming movie about a group of unemployed steelworkers who turn to stripping to make ends meet first won fans around the world.

As well as the cast members listed above, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, and Wim Snape as Nathan are all returning, with the comedy drama series also reuniting the film’s screenwriter Simon Beaufoy and producer Uberto Pasolini.

Disney+ said when the TV series was announced that filming would take place in Manchester and Sheffield but it is not known if any scenes have yet been shot in Sheffield.

The makers said the series would follow the original characters as they ‘navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors’.

“The series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity,” they added.

1. How has time treated the cast of The Full Monty? Paul Barber, who plays Horse, filming for The Full Monty Disney+ TV series in Manchester Photo: Mark Campbell Photo Sales

2. Gaz Robert Carlyle pictured during filming for The Full Monty Disney+ miniseries in Manchester. Photo: Mark Campbell Photo Sales

3. Filming underway Paul Barber pictured during filming for The Full Monty Disney+ TV series in Manchester Photo: Mark Campbell Photo Sales

4. Gerald Tom Wilkinson during filming for The Full Monty Disney+ miniseries in Manchester. Photo: Mark Campbell Photo Sales