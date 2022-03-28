And now The Full Monty is being brought back with a television series filmed in the city by Disney+.

The series will bring back the original cast from the 1997 film, looking at how they have got on in life since then. It has also involved the same producers as the original film.

It is not the first film Disney has used a film to create a spin-off series, having used Star Wars characters to create new programmes.

Disney says the Full Monty series will follow the original characters as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors. The series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.

Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson return

It will see the returns of Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan, and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald.

The series will also introduce a new cast of children and grandchildren of the returning characters.

The comedy drama series also reunites the original film’s screenwriter Simon Beaufoy and producer Uberto Pasolini.

Mr Beaufoy, who is the creator, writer, and executive producer said: “We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again – now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on – to see what life in Sheffield is like 25 years on.”

Lee Mason, director of scripted content EMEA, Disney added: “Twenty five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them.

"We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

Production has started filming today in Sheffield and Manchester.

Locations used in the original film included Shiregreen Working Men’s Club, which is now empty, and the Job Centre on West Street.