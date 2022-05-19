Norton Aerodrome is being used as the base of operations for the 20-week filming schedule of The Full Monty limited series.

Aerial photos taken by drone hobbyist Andrew Halford show how the old military base has been occupied with at least 17 trailers, studio caravans and equipment haulers, with vehicles.

Sheffield's Norton Aerodrome has been given over to Little Island Productions as a base of operations for the filming of The Full Monty.

It comes as the team behind the shoot, Little Island Productions, is preparing to film across dozens of Sheffield locations in the coming months.

Spotswood Close, in Gleadless Valley, is this week being used as the set for a major character’s neighbourhood.

Across two days, work crews draped blackout curtains across the nearby Gleadless Valley Parish Church and a resident’s home to film nighttime interior shots, ahead of a series of exterior shots to come on May 19 and 20.

The series will reunite The Full Monty cast 25 years after the Sheffield-based comedy became a box office smash hit.

Dozens of production vehicles will be on site at Norton Aerodrome for the duration of the 20-week shoot.

A house in Spotswood Close was draped with a blackout curtain to create a nighttime interior shot for the filming of The Full Monty.