The Full Monty TV series has finally landed, and it’s great to see the gang back in Sheffield.

Gaz, Dave, Jean, Horse, Lomper and even little Nathan, now working as a police officer, with a son of his own, have all been reunited in the Steel City for the eight-part Disney+ TV series, available to stream from June 14. They are back on their old stomping ground, along with some new faces, including Talitha Wing as Gaz’s daughter Destiny Schofield, Aiden Cook as young Twiglet, and Miles Jupp as the hapless Darren Eldwick.

The cast and creators have told how the new series felt necessary to show how years of austerity and failed promises have blighted cities like Sheffield, leaving schools, hospitals and social care services at breaking point. But just as The Full Monty film found the beauty in Sheffield’s post-industrial landscape, the small screen sequel often shows us the city’s prettiest side, showcasing some of its most ravishing green spaces including the picturesque Parkwood Springs, without shying away from the issues it faces.

Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp and co filmed some of their scenes outside Sheffield, in Manchester, Bolton and Oldham, but the TV series, where fictional places include Sheffield Spires Academy and the Big Baps Cafe, is very much set in Sheffield. Below are the locations where filming took place for The Full Monty TV series.

Filmed in Sheffield The Full Monty TV series, available to stream on Disney+, was filmed at sites around Sheffield

Meadowhall Robert Carlyle (Gaz), Wim Snape (Nathan) and newcomer Talitha Wing (Gaz's daughter, Destiny) were all spotted filming at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre in May 2022. Meadowhall features in the opening episode of The Full Monty TV series on Disney+.

Blake Street Residents on Blake Street, in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, told how filming had taken place there in late summer 2022. None of the big stars from the 1997 film, in which Blake Street also featured, were spotted but newcomer Miles Jupp, who plays Darren Eldwick, was there.

City Road Thorougoods convenience store on City Road, Sheffield, featured briefly in the 1997 movie and filming again took place outside the shop, near Norfolk Park, in July 2022 for the Disney+ TV sequel. The film crew were only there for a few hours so it is not believed to feature prominently this time around.