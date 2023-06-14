News you can trust since 1887
The Full Monty Sheffield 2023: Where new Disney+ TV series was filmed, from Gleadless Valley to Meadowhall

The Full Monty TV series has finally landed, and it’s great to see the gang back in Sheffield.
By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Jun 2023, 04:00 BST

Gaz, Dave, Jean, Horse, Lomper and even little Nathan, now working as a police officer, with a son of his own, have all been reunited in the Steel City for the eight-part Disney+ TV series, available to stream from June 14. They are back on their old stomping ground, along with some new faces, including Talitha Wing as Gaz’s daughter Destiny Schofield, Aiden Cook as young Twiglet, and Miles Jupp as the hapless Darren Eldwick.

Fans of the 1997 film may notice some familiar roads and sights which featured on the big screen, like Blake Street, Sheffield’s steepest, where filming again took place last year. But with the focus shifting away from the steelworks, where Gaz and the gang were famously laid off in the movie, prompting them to try stripping, the TV series gives some new places the chance to shine, including Gleadless Valley.

The cast and creators have told how the new series felt necessary to show how years of austerity and failed promises have blighted cities like Sheffield, leaving schools, hospitals and social care services at breaking point. But just as The Full Monty film found the beauty in Sheffield’s post-industrial landscape, the small screen sequel often shows us the city’s prettiest side, showcasing some of its most ravishing green spaces including the picturesque Parkwood Springs, without shying away from the issues it faces.

Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp and co filmed some of their scenes outside Sheffield, in Manchester, Bolton and Oldham, but the TV series, where fictional places include Sheffield Spires Academy and the Big Baps Cafe, is very much set in Sheffield. Below are the locations where filming took place for The Full Monty TV series.

1. Filmed in Sheffield

Robert Carlyle (Gaz), Wim Snape (Nathan) and newcomer Talitha Wing (Gaz's daughter, Destiny) were all spotted filming at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre in May 2022. Meadowhall features in the opening episode of The Full Monty TV series on Disney+.

Residents on Blake Street, in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, told how filming had taken place there in late summer 2022. None of the big stars from the 1997 film, in which Blake Street also featured, were spotted but newcomer Miles Jupp, who plays Darren Eldwick, was there.

Thorougoods convenience store on City Road, Sheffield, featured briefly in the 1997 movie and filming again took place outside the shop, near Norfolk Park, in July 2022 for the Disney+ TV sequel. The film crew were only there for a few hours so it is not believed to feature prominently this time around.

Thorougoods convenience store on City Road, Sheffield, featured briefly in the 1997 movie and filming again took place outside the shop, near Norfolk Park, in July 2022 for the Disney+ TV sequel. The film crew were only there for a few hours so it is not believed to feature prominently this time around.

