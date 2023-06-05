These photos show the stars arriving for the premiere in Sheffield of The Full Monty Disney+ TV reboot.

More than a quarter of a century after the heartwarming comedy about a group of unemployed steelworkers stripping to make ends meet became an unlikely global hit in 1997, the gang were back in Sheffield. They took the red (actually blue in honour of Disney+) carpet outside The Leadmill ahead of the star-studded debut screening of the first two episodes of the new television series at the Showroom Cinema today, Monday, June 5.

Robert Carlyle (Gaz), Mark Addy (Dave), Lesley Sharp (Jean), Paul Barber (Horse), Steve Huison (Lomper), Tom Wilkinson (Gerald) and Wim Snape, now all grown up, as Nathan, have reunited for the new eight-part comedy drama series, showing how time has treated the working class heroes as they face new challenges in a society reeling from years of austerity.

The original movie’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy is also back, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter, while Uberto Pasolini returns as executive producer. There are some new faces in the cast, including rising star Talitha Wing, who plays Gaz’s teenage daughter, Destiny Schofield, Miles Jupp as Darren Eldwick, and young Aiden Cook, as Ben.

The new series is set in Sheffield, with filming having taken place at locations including Gleadless Valley, Meadowhall, Tudor Square in the city centre, the old Ski Village and Blake Street, on the borders of Walkley and Upperthorpe, among other areas. Some filming did also take place in Manchester, but, rest assured, it’s very much a Sheffield show, with all the gang back on their old stomping ground.

We’ll have much more from the premiere tonight, including interviews with some of the stars and a review of the opening episodes of the new series.

The Full Monty TV series is available to watch on Disney+ from Wednesday, June 14.

1 . Reunited The cast of The Full Monty re-unite in Sheffield for the premiere of the new Disney+ TV version of the film. Pictured are Steve Huison (Lomper), Paul Barber (Horse), Wim Snape (Nathan), Lesley Sharp (Jean), Robert Carlyle (Gaz), newcomer Talitha Wing, who plays Gaz's daughter Destiny, and Mark Addy (Dave) Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Nathan Wim Snape, who returns as a grown up Nathan Schofield, arrives for the premiere of The Full Monty Disney+ TV reboot in Sheffield. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Horse Paul Barber reprises his role as Horse in the Disney+ TV sequel to The Full Monty. He's pictured outside The Leadmill ahead of the premiere at the Showroom Cinema in Sheffield. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Dilip Phillip Rhys Chaudhary plays Dilip in the new Disney+ TV sequel to The Full Monty Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales