More details have emerged of the new Full Monty television series –filmed in Sheffield and expected to be shown this year.

The Star can reveal another street in the city which is set to feature in the new programme, which was filmed last year by for the streaming service Disney Plus.

Residents living on Blake Street in Upperthorpe have revealed the crew visited their street late in the summer, to film on the road, which was also featured in the original film in 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident told The Star: “They came here to film scenes for the new series of the Full Monty. There was no sign of Robert Carlisle or any of the big names from the original 1997 film, but it was exciting to see. I think the most famous face that we saw while they were filming here was Miles Jupp.”

More details have emerged of the new Full Monty television series – filmed in Sheffield and expected to be shown this year. The picture shows crews opposite Ruskin Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miles Jupp well known as an actor an comedian, well known to a generation of youngsters for appearing in the children’s show Balamory.

Pictures taken by residents show the film crew’s vans parked opposite nearby Ruskin Park, and crew members outside The Blake pub. They also show lighting equipment outside one of the houses on the street, which was being used for filming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of several locations known to have been used for shooting the new series. Others have included Gleadless Valley, Meadowhall and Sheffield city centre, as well as Brinsworth, in Rotherham.

The series will star many of the original main cast from the film and look at how their lives have changed since their dance routine all those years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More details have emerged of the new Full Monty television series – filmed in Sheffield and expected to be shown this year. Picture shows film crew outside a house on Blake Street, Upperthorpe

The film followed a group of working class men in post-industrial Sheffield who concocted a scheme while hanging out at the job center to start stripping so that they could continue to provide for their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Carlyle, Hugo Speer, Steve Huison, and Mark Addy, who played the original band of Sheffield strippers, are reprising their roles.

Even Wim Snape, who played the son of Carlyle’s character, and was 12 at the time of the film’s release, returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Sharp, who played Mark Addy’s ever-supportive wife in the film is another original cast member that we will see again.

More details have emerged of the new Full Monty television series – filmed in Sheffield and expected to be shown this year. Picture shows film crew outside a house on Blake Street, Upperthorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad