Sheffield retro: 18 photos of Gleadless Valley, which stars in The Full Monty TV show, in 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s

Gleadless Valley features prominently in The Full Monty TV show, which sees Gaz and the gang reunited in Sheffield along with some new faces.
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The eagerly awaited small screen follow-up to the hit 1997 film is available to stream on Disney+ from this week. Scenes for the eight-part series, in which the heroes of the first film face new challenges brought on by years of austerity, have been filmed around Sheffield and Manchester.

Gleadless Valley is one of the neighbourhoods which gets plenty of screen time, and this retro photo gallery shows how the area used to look during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. The images featured include the old Gleadless Valley School, which closed in 1995 and was demolished.

Gleadless Valley was once dubbed ‘dreamland’ due to its combination of great views, handy facilities and the strong sense of community there. But parts of the suburb are now among the most deprived neighbourhoods in the country and the area is set for a £90 million regeneration project, which will see many homes either demolished or remodelled.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

A woman gazes out over the city from her flat in a 13-storey block in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in 1961

1. Enjoying the view

A woman gazes out over the city from her flat in a 13-storey block in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in 1961 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Children playing outside flats in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in the 1960s

2. Follow the leader

Children playing outside flats in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in the 1960s Photo: James Leslie Frederick Kellie/Picture Sheffield

Gleadless Valley School, on Matthews Lane, Sheffield, in 1994. It would close the following year and was later demolished. The Full Monty TV series on Disney+ features a fictional school called Sheffield Spires Academy.

3. Gleadless Valley School

Gleadless Valley School, on Matthews Lane, Sheffield, in 1994. It would close the following year and was later demolished. The Full Monty TV series on Disney+ features a fictional school called Sheffield Spires Academy. Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Cutlers Arms public house, in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, during the 1960s

4. Cutlers Arms

The Cutlers Arms public house, in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, during the 1960s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

