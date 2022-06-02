Sheffield Star reader Andrew Nurse filmed the scene today (June 2) as dozens of spectators were held back with crowd barriers while filming took place on Surrey Street, near the back of the town hall and the Mercure Sheffield St Paul’s hotel.

The brief scene he saw involved a moped driving across the junction before passers-by were allowed to go on their way.

As he moved off, Andrew spotted one of the stars of the series and the 1997 film, Steve Huison, who plays Lomper. He stopped for a word and got a fist bump from him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An image from Star reader Andrew Nurse's video of The Full Monty TV series crew filming in Sheffield city centre today - crowds of passers-by are kept back by barriers

The actors and crew have also recently been spotted filming in Gleadless Valley and at Meadowhall shopping centre.

The TV series, being made for Disney+, started filming in Sheffield at the end of March.

It brings together all the stars of the original film – including Robert Carlyle, Hugo Speer, Steve Huison, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson – to reprise their roles for an update on their lives.

We find out what they’ve been up to since, as a group of redundant steelworkers, they had a go at becoming a troupe of male strippers.

Sheffield actor Wim Snape, who played Nathan, the 12-year-old son of Robert Carlyle’s character Gaz, also returned.

Simon Beaufoy, the Oscar-winning writer of both the film and the popular stage version, is working on the show.