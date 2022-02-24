Sarah Champion, Rotherham’s MP and chair of the international development select committee denounced the invasion, adding that she wished the UK ‘had done more to prevent it when we had the chance’.

“Russia’s actions are already causing suffering for ordinary Ukrainian citizens, and the potential humanitarian ramifications of this invasion are enormous.

Sarah Champion MP

“The UK must step up. We must support Ukraine. And we must do this through immediate humanitarian support.

“The Prime Minister told the House of Commons on Tuesday that the UK would provide development finance to Ukraine at this time of need.’