Rotherham MP 'horrified' by Russian invasion of Ukraine
Rotherham’s MP says she is ‘horrified’ by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and has called on the UK to ‘step up’ support.
Sarah Champion, Rotherham’s MP and chair of the international development select committee denounced the invasion, adding that she wished the UK ‘had done more to prevent it when we had the chance’.
“Russia’s actions are already causing suffering for ordinary Ukrainian citizens, and the potential humanitarian ramifications of this invasion are enormous.
“The UK must step up. We must support Ukraine. And we must do this through immediate humanitarian support.
“The Prime Minister told the House of Commons on Tuesday that the UK would provide development finance to Ukraine at this time of need.’
“We need to see the detail of what this means in practice, support needs to be swift, not just promises. We must not falter in supporting our Ukrainian friends at their time of need.”