Ukraine-Russia: Sheffield MP opens office for donations

The United Nations said more than 500,000 refugees have fled Ukraine as Russia’s invasion enters its fifth day.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, encouraged people to support refugees via her office on social media.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, has opened her office doors for donations to Ukraine as people flee from the Russia invasion.

In a Facebook post she said: “I know everyone in Sheffield is thinking about the Ukrainian people and sending solidarity in the face of appalling Russian invasion.

“I’ve not picked up on any charities collecting in Sheffield so I’ll be opening my office doors to collect donations that we will make sure get to the Polish border to support the people that have made it there.”

She listed a number of non-perishable items that would be most useful which included: medical essentials such as paracetamol and ibuprofen, medical bandages, nappies, hygiene products, socks, warm coats, blankets and baby clothes.

Ms Haigh’s office at 63 Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, is open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm for donations.

How else can you support people in Ukraine?

The British Red Cross set up an appeal for people to donate money to help people access water, food, first aid, medicines, warm clothes and shelter. This can be found here: https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal

Save the Children has also made an appeal for financial donations to help children and families fleeing the war. You can donate to that here: https://www.savethechildren.org.uk/where-we-work/europe/ukraine

Henryk Matysiak, a retired firefighter from Barnsley, has family in Poland and has started a collection for Ukrainians fleeing to Poland.

Henryk is currently seeking for donations such as clothes, mattresses, toys, food, nappies and blankets and will later raise money on a GoFundMe page.

He has set up seven collection points in Sheffield and Barnsley for people to drop off donations which will then be transported to Poland.