One of the first to provide a helping hand was an estate agents in Nethergreen, which launched a fundraising drive to aid the victims.

Evans Lee, has transformed its office on Oakbrook Road into a donation centre, with piles of supplies ready to be transported to the victims who have made it to Poland.

On Tuesday, volunteers from all across the city gathered to create a human chain to assist in loading the goods - ranging from mineral water to nappies - into a lorry.

Staff at Evans Lee take in aid package for Ukrainians as Russia continues to invade

Simon Lee, Evans Lee's sales manager, said: “We are probably going to do this again.

“We are going to have a few weeks off and do whatever we can to help so it's been amazing, so chuffed.

“We've shown that it's a lot easier when people stick together and work together.”

Diane Evans, who runs the agency, recently found her family in Ukraine after a long search and said the donation drive was 'a cause close to her heart'.

The items donated in Sheffield will be taken to a church in Doncaster before being sent to Poland to help those escaping Ukraine.

The United Nations said more than 600,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion last Thursday.

There are several donation drives set up in Sheffield.