The BBC Breakfast presenter and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova survived week seven of the hit TV show with a ‘couple’s choice’ routine.

Despite suggesting beforehand that he was “still the favourite to go home,” Dan was voted in for another week and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Adam Peaty left the show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, from Sheffield, has revealed he receives a call each week from Tony Foulds, who looks after the Mi Amigo memorial in Endcliffe Park, to say well done on his dancing

Dan has now revealed that he is performing the American Smooth this weekend.

Posting on Twitter, he also revealed that he receives a phone call each week from Tony Foulds, who looks after the Mi Amigo memorial in Endcliffe Park, which is dedicated to the 10 US airmen killed when their plane crashed there during the Second World War.

Dan met Tony while walking in the park and discovered that the OAP had devoted his life to honouring the crew after witnessing the tragedy as a young boy.

Dan was instrumental in organising a flypast to recognise the war heroes and Tony’s dedication to the cause in February 2019.

Thousands gathered in the park for the event and it was broadcast live on national TV.

Posting on Twitter over the weekend, Dan said: “Lovely to see Tony this morning on our dog walk in Endcliffe Park.

“He’s watching #Strictly for the first time and is even working on his ballroom hold.