WIN: Sir Rod Stewart tickets to see him rock Sheffield United's Bramall Lane in 2019

Do you think he's sexy? Sir Rod Stewart will rock Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground next year and we have ticket to be won!

The chart-topping superstar is promising all the hits which also includes Maggie May, You Wear It Well, Sailing and i Don't Want To Talk About It.

He will also be singing songs from latest album, Blood Red Roses, when he takes the stage in Sheffield on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your tickets available now priced from £62 each. Buy at www.livenation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

You can also try your luck to win a pair of tickets in our free prize draw - details below.

This show is not to be missed and the first major concert at the football stadium since Bruce Springsteen played there 30-years ago.

International superstar Sir Rod is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, selling more than 200 million records worldwide.

The 73-year-old former Faces frontman has had six consecutive number one albums in the UK and his tally of 62 UK hit singles includes 31 that reached the top ten, six of which gained the number one position -

Rod Stewart Live in Concert will visit football stadiums, outdoor venues and arenas across England and Scotland from May through to July.

With his signature voice, style and songwriting, Sir Rod has transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the American standards; making him

one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.

He has earned countless industry awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York

The Sheffield concert, promoted by Cuffe and Taylor, is one of four dates added following huge demand for his previously announced shows that form his UK tour next year.

WIN TICKETS:

Rod Stewart to rock Sheffield's Bramall Lane on Saturday, June 15, 2019

Enter our free prize draw for a chance to win pair of tickets to see Rod Stewart live in concert at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane in Saturday, June 15, 2019.

You can submit your details using our web form - CLICK HERE.

Or on Twitter simply follow @GW1962 and retweet any of his #JPIcompRS1 tweets.

One entry per person, per entry method, allowed. UK entrants only. Transport not included. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and marketing conditions apply - for full details CLICK HERE.

We respect your privacy and your details will only be shared between JPIMedia and the show promoters for us to distribute prizes or for any other purpose for which you give specific consent.

But hurry. Deadline is Sunday, December 23, 2018, at 10am - winner to be notified by noon.

Rod Stewart in concert. Photo: Sean Hansford

So, a great Christmas present if you win..and still time to buy tickets for presets, or a gift to yourself, if you don't. Buy at www.livenation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Good luck. Get entering.

READ MORE:

Rod Stewart is coming to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane: Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know

Rod Stewart set to rock huge summer show at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium.

VIDEO: Sheffield football legend rocks Rod Stewart Bramall Lane promo video - WATCH HERE

VIDEO PREVIEW: Rod Stewart fans going Christmas crackers for Sheffield Bramall Lane tickets



Rod Stewart Live In Concert 2019 Tour Dates:

Weds 22 May Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

Tues 28 May Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Fri 31 May Southampton, St Mary’s Stadium

Sat 1 June York, York Racecourse

Tues 4 June Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

Fri 7 June Ipswich, Portman Road Stadium

Sat 8 June Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium

Wed 12 June Aberdeen, AECC

Fri 14 June Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium

Sat 15 June Sheffield, Bramall Lane Stadium

Tues 09 July Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Fri 12 July Brighton & Hove, The 1 st Central County Ground