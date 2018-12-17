VIDEO PREVIEW: Rod Stewart fans going Christmas crackers for Sheffield Bramall Lane tickets

Rod Stewart fans are going Christmas crackers to get their hands on THE concert tickets for 2019 - to see the legendary rocker at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground next summer.

Megastar Sir Rod - famous for hits global including the likes of Maggie May and Sailing – will perform in the Steel City on Saturday, June 15.

And tickets are selling fast as Christmas presents to see the first huge outdoor concert at the ground since Bruce Springsteen played two nights at the venue 30 years ago back in 1988.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your tickets available now priced from £62 each. Buy from www.ticketmaster.co.uk - CLICK HERE.

A limited number of hospitality opportunities are also available for package details visit www.sufc.co.uk/rodstewarthospitality.

Rod Stewart Live in Concert will visit football stadiums, outdoor venues and arenas across England and Scotland from May through to July.

With his signature voice, style and songwriting, Sir Rod has transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the American standards; making him

one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.

His 2019 shows promise to be filled with both classics and new hits in his dazzling signature style.

As one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide, his performance will include show stopping classics from his glittering career as well as new album Blood Red Roses - a deeply personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers.

Rod Stewart to play Sheffield's Bramall Lane ground on Saturday, June 15, 2019

He has earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York

Sheffield United Operations Director Dave McCarthy said: “Rod Stewart is one of the world’s best-known and best-loved performers.

“We are delighted he has chosen our Bramall Lane stadium and it is further recognition that we have a stadium capable of staging or being associated with high-profile events.

“We look forward to welcoming music fans, not only from Sheffield, South Yorkshire and the North Midlands, but fans of Rod from all over the country, as big scale concerts make

Rod Stewart to perform live in Sheffield

a welcome return to our stadium.

“This concert will be one of the unmissable events of the summer.”

The fully seated tour is being promoted by Cuffe and Taylor whose director Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to be adding the Sheffield date to Rod Stewart Live In Concert.

"We have presented numerous shows with him over the past five years and this will be our second full tour with him.

“As his fans know, Rod presents the most amazing shows. He continues to play to huge audiences across the globe and it is an absolute pleasure to once again be taking him across the UK once to reach tens of thousands of people who will have the most incredible night watching him perform live.”

The Sheffield concert is one of four dates added following huge demand for his previously announced shows that form his UK tour next year.

Rod Stewart in concert. Photo: Sean Hansford

The shows are in support of the release of his chart-topping 30th studio album Blood Red Roses, which debuted at number one on its release in September.

Fans can expect to hear hits old and new from the 73-year-old former Faces frontman, who is estimated to have sold more than 200 million records.

READ MORE: Rod Stewart is coming to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane: Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know



READ MORE: Rod Stewart set to rock huge summer show at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium.

Rod Stewart Live In Concert 2019 Tour Dates:

Weds 22 May Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

Tues 28 May Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Fri 31 May Southampton, St Mary’s Stadium

Sat 1 June York, York Racecourse

Tues 4 June Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

Fri 7 June Ipswich, Portman Road Stadium

Sat 8 June Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium

Wed 12 June Aberdeen, AECC

Fri 14 June Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium

Sat 15 June Sheffield, Bramall Lane Stadium

Tues 09 July Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Fri 12 July Brighton & Hove, The 1 st Central County Ground