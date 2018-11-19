Rod Stewart is coming to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane: Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know

Musical megastar Sir Rod Stewart has announced a huge outdoor show at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane next summer – and here’s EVERYTHING you need to know.

From how to get tickets, how to get there, where to park and much more, here’s your complete guide to one of Sheffield’s biggest shows in decades.

Rod Stewart is coming to Sheffield

When is it?

June, 15, 2019.

Where is it?

It will take place at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium – the first major concert at the ground since American rock icon Bruce Springsteen played there in 1988.

What are the showtimes?

The show times have yet to be announced – but the date is a Saturday, so it is likely to be lengthy affair kicking off earlier in the day.

Are there any support acts?

No-one has been announced at this stage, but with a full UK tour of stadiums line-up, its certain that Sir Rod will no doubt have some company on stage when he comes to Sheffield.

What will he play?

The shows are in support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses, which debuted at number one on its release in September. Fans can expect to hear hits old and new – so expect classics such as Maggie May, Sailing, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Baby Jane and many more.

How do I get there?

Bramall Lane is located not too far from Sheffield city centre, less than a mile away from Sheffield railway station.

Postcode for your sat nav is S2 4SU

By rail

The closest station is Sheffield, which is located not too far from Bramall Lane.

Walking

Walking from the railway station is easy enough - a 15 minute stroll or so.

As you come out of the station, walk left along the main road. Where the road splits at the traffic lights, take the right fork which is Shoreham Street. Continue straight down this road going through two more sets of traffic lights. At the mini roundabout turn right for the ground.

Taxis

There is a taxi rank directly outside the railway station.

By tram

The best way to get around Sheffield is by Sheffield Supertram. There's a tram stop at the railway station, plus plenty of places in the city centre where you can catch one from.

The ground is approximately a 10 minute walk from Granville Road (Sheffield College) Tram Stop. This stop is served by the Blue and Purple routes from the city centre bound for Halfway and Herdings Park respectively.

A conductor is on every tram so there is no need to buy a ticket before you board. Trams are every 10 minutes (peak), 20 minutes (off peak).

The tramstop at the railway station is at the rear of the station (follow the tram signs from the central footbridge).

There are Supertram park and ride sites at Meadowhall Interchange (address Barrow Road S9 1EP), Nunnery Square (Sheffield Parkway, S2 5DH), Middlewood (Middlewood Road, S6 1TQ) and Halfway (Eckington Way, S20 3GW) which can all be used to catch trams

By Bus

Buses run from Sheffield Interchange and you can also catch services from Arundel Gate and High Street. For further details call Traveline on 01709 51 51 51.

Several buses to Bramall Lane depart from the Interchange, which is across from the railway station. Leave the station by the main entrance, bear slightly right, cross the main road in front of you and follow the signs for the Interchange along the covered walkway.

Air

The nearest airport is Robin Hood Airport at Doncaster.

How do I get in touch with the stadium?

Telephone: 0114 253 7200

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sheffieldunited

Twitter: @SUFC_tweets

Where are the pubs?

About a ten minute walk away at the bottom of Ecclesall Road is a Wetherspoons called the Sheaf Island.

Nearby is the Beer Engine pub on Cemetery Road, while a little further away on Wellington Street is the Devonshire Cat.

Near to the railway station is the Globe and The Howard, which is opposite the railway station.

In the station itself is the Sheffield Tap which serves real ales while the Rutland Arms on Brown Street is also a short distance from Bramall Lane.

Otherwise alcohol is available inside the ground.

How do I get there if I'm driving?

From the North

Exit the M1 at Junction 33 following signs to Sheffield (A57), continue along the Sheffield parkway until you reach the Park Square roundabout.

Take the third exit and follow the A61 Sheaf Street.

Sheffield Railway Station is on your left, at the Sheaf Street roundabout, continue ahead onto Suffolk Street.

At the Granville Square roundabout turn right onto St Mary's Road.

Take the second left into Shoreham Street and the ground is on the right.

From the South

Exit the M1 at Junction 29 and take the A617 towards Chesterfield.

Continue into Chesterfield and at the roundabout junction with the A61 take the third exit towards Sheffield.

Continue on the A61 through Dronfield and into Sheffield.

Continue past the Earl of Arundel and Surrey Public House on the left.

Take the next left onto Bramall Lane and the ground is on the right.

From the East

Exit the M1 at Junction 31 or 33 and take the A57 to the roundabout, take the third exit onto Sheaf Street.

Continue from point 3 'From the North'.

From the West

Take the A57 into Sheffield and take the fourth exit at roundabout into Upper Hanover Street and at the second roundabout take the third exit Bramall Lane.

Where do I park?

These are the car parks recommended by Sheffield United

Non Match Day Car Parking

Cherry Street (Main car park) Sheffield, S2 4SU

Shoreham Street (Behind the Kop) Sheffield, S1 4ST

Off-Street Match Day Parking

Atkinsons, Charter Row, Sheffield, S1 4HR

Eyre Street, Sheffield, S1 4QW

Furnival Gate, Matilda Way, Sheffield, S1 4QJ

Rockingham Way, Sheffield, S1 4JD

Sidney Street, Sheffield, S1 4EG

Can I stay over?

Sheffield city centre is nearby and offers prices to suit all budgets and tastes. Premier Inn, Travelodge, Jurys Inn and EasyHotel all have hotels within easy reach.

Can I get something to eat and drink inside?

Bramall Lane has a wide variety of drinks and food on offer inside the concourses, ranging from hot foods such as burgers, hot dogs, pies and chips to crisps, sweets and snacks. There are bars selling beer, bitter and other bottled soft drinks.

It may be a requirement at some shows that all drinks purchased are poured into plastic containers.

Where can I get something to eat before or after the show?

Diners are spoiled for choice with a vast array of eating options available in Sheffield city centre. There’s McDonald’s, Taco Bell, KFC, Nando’s, fish and chip shops, Costa, Pret A Manger, Starbucks and many more. West Street and Ecclesall Road and London Road are all nearby and are packed with bars, restaurants, takeaways and shops.

What are the other facilities?

Obviously, there’s gents and women’s toilets on the concourses – although be prepared to queue!

No smoking is allowed inside the venue. A pass-out system may operate allowing people to smoke outside in a designated area.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets go on general sale on November 23 at 10am from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on November 21 at 9am, and they and can be accessed by ordering Rod’s new album ‘Blood Red Roses’ at https://store.universalmusic.com/rodstewart/

Can I get updates on social media?

Yes, visit Sheffield United on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sheffieldunited or follow on Twitter: @SUFC_tweets