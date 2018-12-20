VIDEO: Sheffield football legend rocks Rod Stewart Bramall Lane promo video - WATCH HERE

You're in my heart, you're in my soul...

Now Rod Stewart fans including a Sheffield football legend, one of Britain’s strongest men and other Steel City folk star in a new lip sync video to promote the rocker's Bramall Lane show next summer.

And their Christmas fun version of You're In My Heat looks set to go viral - watch the video at the top of this page.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets to for his concert at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on June 15.are on sale now at www.livenation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Former Sheffield United midfielder Tony Currie can be seen singing and swaying along to the track in the dressing room at the club where Sir Rod is set to perform the song and other greatest hits next summer.

Even the Blade's mascot gets in on the act along with club directors, staff and fans.

Sheffield strongman Phil Roberts, city shoppers, stall holders at Moor Market and businesses throughout the city are also featured.

Sir Rod has yet to comment but fans hope their tribute will put a festive smile on his face as the city gets all excited ahead of his concert at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on June 15.

Tony Currie said: “We’re all very excited that Rod Stewart is coming to Bramall Lane.

“We’ve not had a live music concert to this scale at the ground since Bruce Springsteen back in 1988 so this is huge for both Bramall Lane and the city.

“We had a bit of a laugh making the lip sync video and I know we’re all going to have one massive night when Rod gets to Sheffield.”

Rod Stewart Live in Concert is touring the UK with a series of outdoor stadium and indoor arena shows in May and June as well as indoor arena dates in November and December.

With his signature voice, style and songwriting, the international superstar has transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the American standards; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.

His 2019 shows promise to be filled with classic greatest hits and songs from his new album Blood Red Roses - a personal 13-track collection of originals and covers.

Sheffield United legend Tony Currie - far left - singing and swaying along to the track

One of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, he has sold more than 200 million records worldwide.

He has countless industry awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy Living Legend and, in 2016, he officially became Sir Rod Stewar’ after being knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

The UK tour is being promoted by Cuffe & Taylor, now part of the Live Nation family, working with artists also including Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Bryan Adams, Noel Gallagher, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, Cliff Richard and Little Mix.

They continue to take shows to the fans, specialising in presenting concerts in unique locations.

Rod Stewart Live in Concert UK Tour Dates

Sheffield strongman Phil Roberts flexes his muscles in the fun music vifeo

Weds 22 May Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

Tue 28 May Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Fri 31 May Southampton, St Mary’s Stadium

Sat 1 June York, York Racecourse

Tues 4 June Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

Fri 7 June Ipswich, Portman Road Stadium

Sat 8 June Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium

Wed 12 June Aberdeen, AECC

Fri 14 June Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium

Sat 15 June Sheffield, Bramall Lane Stadium

Tues 09 July Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Fri 12 July Brighton & Hove, The 1st Central County Ground

Thurs 28 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Sat 30 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Tues 10 December – Liverpool, Echo Arena

Tues 17 December – London, The O2

Thurs 19 December – London The O2

Rod Stewart to play Sheffield's Bramall Lane on June 15, 2019

The Blades mascot appears in the music video

Stall holders at Moor Market, shoppers and businesses throughout the city are also in the video