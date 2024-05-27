Tramlines Festival 2024: Everything you need to know about this year’s event including line-up and age rules
and live on Freeview channel 276
Most of the details on line-ups, stage splits and stalls at Tramlines Festival are now available.
The party is returning to Hillsborough Park between July 26 and 28, with attendees, locals and organisers all hoping for a drier weekend than last year.
Here is everything we know so far about the 16th instalment of the festival, to answer all your questions.
Are tickets for Tramlines 2024 still available?
There are still tickets available for each day of the festival, and for the whole weekend.
A final batch of Friday day tickets have been released due to huge demand for this day, which are currently priced at £65.
Saturday day tickets are priced at £45, and Sunday day tickets at £55.
Kids day tickets are going for as cheap as £2.
You can still get your tickets here.
What time will the festival open each day?
For all three days, gates open at midday.
Last entries will be at 7:30pm.
Headliners will finish at 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9pm on Sunday.
Will I be able to leave the festival during the day and come back?
No. All ticket holders will not be permitted to re-enter the festival each day once you’re in.
I’ve bought Tramlines tickets but I can’t make it anymore - what do I do?
You can list your tickets with Tramlines’ official resale partner, Tixel.
They recommend not using any other ticketing reseller or social media, as these tickets cannot be verified and may not be valid.
How will residents of Hillsborough be affected by the festival?
Tramlines says it is committed to working with local residents and the council to help better the festival and see how Tramlines can be more involved in local projects.
A Resident Drop-In Session for locals will be held on Saturday, June 8 between 10am-4pm at The Wednesday Tap, Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, Hillsborough, S6 1SW.
Who are the headliners?
Paolo Nutini, Jamie T, and Snow Patrol are the main headliners. They will be accompanied by artists including Bombay Bicycle Club, Tom Grennan, The Human League, Example, and Sophie Ellie-Bextor.
The full list of performers, separated by which day they play, is below.
Which days and stages are artists playing?
Friday 26th July
Sarah McNulty's Main Stage
Paolo Nutini
Bombay Bicycle Club
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Miles Kane Coach Party
The View (Special Guests)
Bedroom High Club
T'Other Stage Live
The Charlatans
Soft Play
Dylan John Thomas
Mitch Santiago
Matilda Shakes
T'Other Stage Comedy
Lucy Beaumont
Justin Moorhouse
Andy Askins
Harry Stachini
Andre Vincent
Hosted by Phil Ellis
The Leadmill Stage
The Mysterines
Corella
Been Stella
Mary in the Junkyard
Cameron Hayes
Harriet Rose
ABS
The Library Stage
Hannah Rowe
Pippa Crossland
Bethany Grace
Darla Jade
Sam Scherdel
Jemma Johnson
The Open Arms
ABBA Party
Barrioke feat Shaun Williamson
Plucking Different
Office for personal development
Slambarz presents Speakers Corner
Keesha
Lewcid
AJ
Shanti Lorence
NB
HKB
Kiz Official
Harris
JB
Balby
Taku
DJ Dylor
DJ Law
Saturday 27th July
Sarah McNulty's Main Stage
Jamie T
Tom Grennan
The Snuts
Sprints
Nieve Ella
Everly Pregnant Brothers (special guests)
The Leadmill Studio Orchestra
T'Other Stage Live
Holly Humberstone
Annie Mac
Jazzy
Coco
Otis Mensah
T'Other Stage Comedy
Angelos Epithemiou
Olivia Lee
Joe McTernan
Scott Bennett
Nina Gilligan
Joe Mctermam
Hosted by Emmanual Sonubi.
The Leadmill Stage
Peace
English Teacher
Cucamaras
Balancing Act
Minds Idle
City Parking
Jay Dodgson
The Library Stage
Kdot
Franz Von
Astrels
Rumbi Tauro
Mica Sefia
JxK
Lavelle
Chloe Beth Rogers
Harris LIH
Kyla C
Curated by Pattern + Push.
The Open Arms
Club Tropicana
Old Dirty Vrasstards
The In-Here Brtos
Mr B The Gentlemen Rhymer
The Stars Band
Slambarz presents Speakers Corner
DJ Dylor
Law Break
SL Kutta
Teewhywho?
Ra’siah
Maasai
Roy Cropper
ZEDI
BuzzNorthway
Keyz.TenTen
Sunday 28th July
Sarah McNulty's Main Stage
Snow Patrol
The Human League
Example
Flowerovlove
Maximo Park (special guests)
Phillipa Zawe
T'Other Stage Live
Yard Act
The Pigeon Detectives
Atony Szmierek
Newdad
Creeping Jean
T'Other Stage Comedy
Jon Richardson
Andrew Maxwell
Jojo Sutherland
Danny McLoughlin
Jack Gledow
Hosted by Matt Reed.
The Leadmill Stage
- Magic Gang
- Willie J Healy
86TVs
Folly Group
Lime Garden
Static Lives
The Library Stage
Ed Cosens
The Lilacs
The Backbeat
Beachcomber
Tinxshe
The Chase
Elephant Kind
The Open Arms
2014 The Club Night
Flash Bang Brass
Hip Hop Karaoke
Double Dollys
Slambarz presents Speakers Corner
Dynamic Dance CIC
Miah
Kid Blue
DJ Brea
Geeraii
Nicole Marie
W4nnjiro
Kyla C
Zubz
What is the timetable for artists’ set times?
The set times schedule will be available on the Tramlines App around the end of June.
How do I get there?
Car: Tramlines strongly advises against driving, as they are expecting traffic congestion around Hillsborough Park. You will not be able to park within a mile of the event on surrounding roads, and there is nowhere free to park. You can book a ‘Park and Walk’ car parking ticket here.
On foot: There are two entrances to Tramlines: Penistone Road Entrance (Hillsborough Park, Penistone Rd, Sheffield, S6 2AN, or ///chase.frogs.taped using what3words) and Middlewood Road Entrance (Hillsborough Park, Middlewood Rd, Sheffield, S6 4HA, or ///themes.sleep.cycles using what3words).
Tram: Go to the Hillsborough Park stop, which is on the Yellow and Blue routes, and aim for the Middlewood Road entrance. See Travel South Yorkshire and Supertram for more information.
Train: From Sheffield Station, it will take approximately 15 minutes by taxi, bus or tram to get to Hillsborough Park.
Bike: Use the Penistone Road postcode if you are cycling, as there is a bike rack at this entrance. See Travel South Yorkshire and Stagecoach for more details.
Taxi: There will be a pick-up and drop-off spot operating from Hillsborough Leisure Centre Car Park.
Bus: If travelling by bus, get off at the Hillsborough Park bus stop.
More details on transport are available here.
Is there an age limit at Tramlines?
Anyone over 16 can attend the festival on their own, but should bring valid ID: a passport, driver’s licence (provisional licences are valid), or citizen card are the only accepted forms.
Photocopies will be enough to gain entry, but not to buy alcohol.
Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult.
Are there bag rules or restrictions?
Tramlines advises not to bring a bag if possible.
If you do need to, make sure it is smaller than A4 in size (21 x 29 x 20cm bags are permitted).
Empty refillable water bottles or sealed water bottles (500ml maximum) are permitted, as are suncream bottles (100ml maximum).
Prohibited items: Controlled substances (including psychoactive substances), glass, aerosols, gas canisters, BBQs, weapons, sharp objects, pyrotechnics, flares, fireworks, lasers, laser pens, food, alcohol, golf umbrellas, flags, chairs, camping equipment, animals (except assistance dogs), professional camera equipment, bikes, skateboards, scooters, megaphones, amps, klaxons, air horns.
Tramlines recommend not bringing anything valuable.
Can I pay in cash?
No - all bars, stalls, vendors and rides will only accept card or contactless payments.
I have access requirements - what accessible facilities are there?
There will be lowered bars, accessible toilets, viewing platforms, viewing areas, access reception, accessible entrance, a changing place, and induction loops.
More information on accessibility is available here.
What general facilities are available?
Toilets, food traders, bars, water points, medical and welfare resources, baby changing facility, bike rack, box office, and merch stand.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.