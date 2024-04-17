Watch: Thrilling video of Take That at Sheffield Arena and thousands of ecstatic fans
An exciting new video of Take That’s incredible gigs in Sheffield shows off the breathtaking staging, lighting and effects and ecstatic, hand waving fans.
Utilita Arena Sheffield released the footage after the legendary boyband’s two nights were rapturously received by 12,500-strong capacity crowds. The group chose Sheffield to kick off the 41-date This Life tour.
Those who were there can relive the experience and those with tickets for future shows can get a taste of the thrills to come; the rest of us can see what has kept the band on top for 34 years.
