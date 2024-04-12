Euro 2024 Sheffield fan zone: Former Sheffield Wednesday and England star Chris Waddle to mix with fans
The former Sheffield Wednesday and England player, Chris Waddle, is set to enjoy the 2024 Euros with football fans in the city’s Devonshire Green Fan Zone this summer.
Fan City are bringing a 4,000 capacity football fan village to Sheffield city centre for fans to enjoy football with likeminded people for the tournament.
“I'm hoping this is the year we end our trophy drought and crown ourselves as champions of Europe,” Waddle said, “It's going to be extra special coming back to Sheffield, where I spent four happy years as a player. Come on England!"
Chris Waddle played for a number of teams throughout his career including Sunderland, Burnley, Torquay, Tottenham, Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday and Olympique de Marseille in France.
Admission to the fan zone will be ticketed for England games, including VIP and general admission offerings. Non-England games will also be screened inside ‘Fan City’ with admission free for those games.
The space will feature big screens to watch the games, bars and a food village serving a range of street food from around the world.
The first game shown inside Sheffield’s ‘Fan City’ will be Scotland v Germany on Friday, June 14, 2024. Chris Waddle will be joining fans for England’s opening game against Serbia two days later.
He will be on hand to give “live and laser guided analysis” on the game as England go after the European title.
