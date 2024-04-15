Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take That thanked the incredible audience in Sheffield for “setting alight” their new tour, adding “what a way to kick this off.”

The legendary former boyband were rapturously received by 12,500 fans on two nights at Sheffield Arena, at the start of the 41-date This Life tour.

Take That were rapturously received by Sheffield fans at Arena at the start of the This Life tour

Responding on X, Samantha Jackson said: “Something special about opening night, it was amazing but now I want to go again!”

Sarah Baird said: “It was amazing! Highlights for me were Clementine and Never Forget starting on the little stage. But the whole show was just brilliant! Funny and energetic as always.”

Starting in Manchester in 1990, the band has legions of long standing fans, across two generations.

Fans praised the staging and costume changes as well as the flood of hits.

KCam wrote: “Can’t wait to see you all on June 8th! I will be on pitch with my daughters Liv and Iona, I am Katy and will be 60 that day!”

Shona Collins posted: “Honestly, I'm still in awe. How you continue to absolutely smash these shows after all these years is amazing! I was a sobbing mess last night, I'm so proud! Can't wait to do it all again when you come to Birmingham!”

Fiona O'Connell added: “We’ve been to all your tours but loved last night. We had one more night booked, but this morning we bought more tickets #oops.”

Take That played two gigs in Sheffield to kick off a 41-date tour.

Take That - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald - drove the crowd wild with 29 hits including Everything Changes, Patience, These Days, Relight My Fire, Back for Good and Rule the World. The two-stage set up, changing costumes and snow storms, fire and water also drew much praise.

Carl Best posted: “Night of our lives, the best concert ever and we've seen Ed Sheeran. Wow wow wow. Incredible energy, passion and talent. Thank you Take That.”

There was even time for Gary to mock himself over a meme of him in one of his vineyards declaring it his “idea of a nice day out.”

Take That posted a video of him saying to a screaming Sheffield audience: “Well I have to say everybody, this is my idea of a very nice day out.”

Janine C responded: “It was a fantastic day out. Can't wait to do it all again in Leeds.”