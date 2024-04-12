Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a date that will have been in your diary since last year - the Eurovision Song Contest is returning to our television screens on Saturday. May 11.

The Light Cinema, on The Moor, will be one of the many cinemas up and down the UK that will be streaming the biggest night in the music calendar from BBC One.

Fans will come together to watch the final in the comfort of The Light’s reclining armchairs as Olly Alexander fights to score the UK some points.

Sweden is hosting Eurovision this year in Malmö, following their victory at the 2023 contest with the song Tattoo performed by Loreen. The country has also staged the competition in Malmö in 1992 and 2013, in Stockholm in 1975, 2000 and 2016, and in Gothenburg in 1985.

Olly Alexander will be representing the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2024. The final will be streamed live at The Light, Sheffield.

Tickets for the cinema screenings, presented in over 100 cinemas nationwide, can be bought from songcontestincinemas.com. Fans can bring their usual Eurovision parties from the front room to the cinema, with fancy dress heavily encouraged.

Presented on the big screen and in surround sound, the screenings of the Eurovision - Grand Final Live encourages sing-a-longs with all of the 26 acts that will make up this year’s final.

John Travers of CinemaLive, distributors of the event in cinemas, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the second year in a row.

“We want audiences to enjoy themselves, come along in groups, get your fancy dress on, and come together to enjoy this incredible occasion on the big screen.”