"Get behind the team" says Sheffield Wednesday icon Viv Anderson ahead of Fan City appearance tonight
Gareth Southgate and the England squad take on Slovenia in their final group stage game of Euro 2024 - with all four teams still in with a chance of going through.
Anderson, who played for the Owls between 1991 and 1993, said: “There's no dressing it up, we were way below par against a very resilient and well drilled Denmark side. A lot of heat has been directed towards the manager but the players also have to up their game. There's so much more to come from this team and now's the time to stand up and show everyone what they're made of. There's so much talent there. We can do it.
“We can't afford to perform like that again and we need to fit the right system quickly. Of course we're still expected to go through, but Tuesday gives us the chance to set a standard. How we perform on Tuesday will hopefully be the benchmark for the rest of the tournament. Let's get behind the team, let's stick together and I'll see you on Tuesday Sheffield.”
The former right-back, who was the first black footballer to play for England’s senior men’s national team, will become the latest in a string of local sports stars to make special appearances at the Devonshire Green Fan City.
Chris Waddle, Tony Currie and Danny Wilson made guest appearances during England’s first two games, which ended with a win against Serbia and a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark last Thursday.
Fan City is a 4,000-capacity football and food village which has taken over Devonshire Green during the European tournament this summer and will be screening all of England’s matches throughout the competition.
Tickets to watch the action from the fan zone start at £10 and come with a free pint if booked in advance.
The Fan City has also confirmed the Glastonbury Festival, Wimbledon and British Grand Prix will be televised live to Devonshire Green later in the year.
